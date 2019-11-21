Live: Pair of Key Witnesses Testify in Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

CA Justices Reject Law That Would’ve Required Trump to Release Tax Returns to Appear on Primary Ballot

Posted 10:43 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, November 21, 2019
Protestors take part in the "Tax March" calling on Donald Trump to release his tax records on April 15, 2017 in New York. (Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

Protestors take part in the "Tax March" calling on Donald Trump to release his tax records on April 15, 2017 in New York. (Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

The California Supreme Court has rejected a state law that would have required President Donald Trump to disclose his tax returns to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

Justices said Thursday the law requiring candidates for president and governor to disclose financial information was unconstitutional.

A federal judge had temporarily blocked the state law in response to a different lawsuit and the high court ruled quickly because the deadline for submitting tax returns to get on the primary ballot is next week.

The state Republican Party and Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson challenged the bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom because it was aimed at Trump.

The state defended the law, saying tax returns are a simple way for voters to weigh candidates’ financial status.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.