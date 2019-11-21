× Deadly Crash on 101 Freeway Prompts Shut Down of 3 Westbound Lanes Through Woodland Hills

A fiery crash left at least one person dead on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills Thursday morning, prompting officials to close multiple westbound lanes.

The incident began just before 5 a.m. when a solo vehicle crashed into the center divider near De Soto Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Another vehicle spun out after crashing in the same area a short time later.

A vehicle erupted in flames as traffic on the freeway came to a stop.

Emergency crews pronounced at least one person dead at the scene as a result of the crash.

The extent of any other injuries were unclear.

A SigAlert was eventually issued for the closure of three westbound lanes.

Two lanes of traffic were still getting by as of 6 a.m.

The SigAlert was expected to remain in place until about 9 a.m.

The cause of the initial crash was under investigation.

