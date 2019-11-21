Ex-Uber Driver Convicted of Raping Female Passenger in North Hollywood

A former Uber driver has been convicted of raping a female passenger at a motel in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

After two days of deliberations, jurors found 49-year-old Alaric Spence of guilty of one count of rape of an intoxicated woman, a news release from the DA’s office stated.

Spence was working as an Uber driver June 23, 2017, when he picked up the 24-year-old woman in downtown L.A. He proceeded to drive her to a motel on Lankershim Boulevard where he raped her, prosecutors said.

After the victim woke up in the motel room and did not recognize her surroundings, she immediately called the Los Angeles Police Department and filed a report.

Spence was arrested that evening, according to LAPD.

He could face up to eight years in prison and his sentencing will be on Jan 29, 2020.