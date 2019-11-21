× Fatal Three-Car Crash Leaves One Dead, One Critical and Another Injured in Westminster

One person died after a three-car crash at Beach Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Westminster Thursday afternoon, according to Sgt. Neil Adams with the Westminster Police Department.

A second driver involved in the crash is in critical condition and the third driver is stable.

All southbound lanes on Beach Boulevard will be closed for several hours and no further information was given.

