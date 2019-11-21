Former Student of Pasadena Christian Collage Says She Was Expelled After School Found Out She Is Married to Woman

The Pasadena campus of Fuller Theological Seminary is shown in this undated photo. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Joanna Maxon, a 53-year-old Christian mother of two, was searching for ways to advance in her career as a supervisor and began looking into graduate schools.

She decided on Fuller Theological Seminary, a religious graduate school based in Pasadena, because it combined things she valued: her faith and her studies. So in 2015, she started taking classes online and at the school’s regional campus in Texas and worked toward a master of arts in theology degree.

Three years into her degree program and just a few classes away from graduating, Maxon received a letter notifying her she had been expelled from the school.

The reason? She is married to a woman.

