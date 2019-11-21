× Former Student of Pasadena Christian Collage Says She Was Expelled After School Found Out She Is Married to Woman

Joanna Maxon, a 53-year-old Christian mother of two, was searching for ways to advance in her career as a supervisor and began looking into graduate schools.

She decided on Fuller Theological Seminary, a religious graduate school based in Pasadena, because it combined things she valued: her faith and her studies. So in 2015, she started taking classes online and at the school’s regional campus in Texas and worked toward a master of arts in theology degree.

Three years into her degree program and just a few classes away from graduating, Maxon received a letter notifying her she had been expelled from the school.

The reason? She is married to a woman.

