7 People Arrested, 1 Person Injured During Protest Against Ann Coulter Speech at UC Berkeley

Police arrested at least seven people and one person was injured during a protest at the University of California, Berkeley against a speech by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.
KPIX-TV reports a protester who disrupted Coulter’s Wednesday night speech inside a University of California, Berkeley auditorium was handcuffed and taken out of the event.
Police put up a large wall and a water-filled heavy barricade around the building, keeping protesters as well as audience members from getting inside for some time.
Some protesters outside appeared to confront attendees verbally and physically.
Coulter was spoke on immigration.
A 2017 lawsuit accused the university of discriminating against conservative speakers after a scheduled appearance by Coulter and another right-wing speaker, Milo Yiannopoulos. UC Berkeley has called the lawsuit’s accusation unsubstantiated.