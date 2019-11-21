7 People Arrested, 1 Person Injured During Protest Against Ann Coulter Speech at UC Berkeley

Police arrested at least seven people and one person was injured during a protest at the University of California, Berkeley against a speech by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

KPIX-TV reports a protester who disrupted Coulter’s Wednesday night speech inside a University of California, Berkeley auditorium was handcuffed and taken out of the event.

Police put up a large wall and a water-filled heavy barricade around the building, keeping protesters as well as audience members from getting inside for some time.

Multiple masked protesters arrested at tonight's campus event. #AnnCoulter #ucberkeley — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) November 21, 2019

Some protesters outside appeared to confront attendees verbally and physically.

Coulter was spoke on immigration.

A 2017 lawsuit accused the university of discriminating against conservative speakers after a scheduled appearance by Coulter and another right-wing speaker, Milo Yiannopoulos. UC Berkeley has called the lawsuit’s accusation unsubstantiated.

Ann Coulter was somehow asked to speak at Berkeley tonight. So hundreds have shown up in protest. pic.twitter.com/wMysblnHgV — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) November 21, 2019