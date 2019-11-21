KTLA to Broadcast Live New Year’s Eve Special From Las Vegas

KTLA will join Nexstar sister-station KLAS-TV in Las Vegas for a New Year’s Eve special counting down the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

The live special will air on Channel 5 starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The broadcast will be seen on-air in 15 cities and online in more than 30 cities. There will be live shots from New York, Honolulu, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles.

Viewers will get to experience numerous venues around Las Vegas, including the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip, Caesars Palace, The Strat, Brooklyn Bowl, the Beer Park at Paris Hotel, Drai’s atop the Cromwell, South Point Hotel and Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

The theme for the countdown to 2020 is “Celebrating the Decades,” and the show will highlight milestones that have made Las Vegas the city it is today.