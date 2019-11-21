L.A. Firefighter Among Patients Undergoing Promising Treatment for ALS

Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighters Eric Steven's life changed forever when he was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal disease with no cure, in October.

But Stevens, along with a small group of others including fellow ALS patient Phil Green, are taking part in a promising clinical trial that hopes to use stem cells to treat the illness, also known as Lou Gherig's Disease.

A fund to raise money for Stevens' treatment had raised more than $500,000 as of Wednesday.

More information about Green's battle with ALS is available on his website.

