L.A. Firefighter Among Patients Undergoing Promising Treatment for ALS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighters Eric Steven's life changed forever when he was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal disease with no cure, in October.

But Stevens, along with a small group of others including fellow ALS patient Phil Green, are taking part in a promising clinical trial that hopes to use stem cells to treat the illness, also known as Lou Gherig's Disease.

A fund to raise money for Stevens' treatment had raised more than $500,000 as of Wednesday.

More information about Green's battle with ALS is available on his website.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 20, 2019.

34.052234 -118.243685