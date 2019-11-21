Live: Pair of Key Witnesses Testify in Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

L.A. Firefighter Diagnosed With ALS Spreads Awareness for Disease

Posted 4:51 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, November 21, 2019
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter Eric Stevens' life changed forever when he was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal disease with no cure, in October.

Now, Stevens is working to spread awareness for the debilitating disease.

But like other patients, he's frustrated with the lack of effective treatment. Some of those diagnosed, including Phil Green, participate in clinical trials that hope to use stem cells to treat the illness, also known as Lou Gherig's Disease.

A fund to raise money for Stevens' treatment had raised more than $500,000 as of Wednesday.

More information about Green's battle with ALS is available on his website.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 20, 2019.

Correction: A previous version of this post incorrectly stated Stevens' participation in a clinical trial. This story has been updated.

