Man Accused in Good Samaritan’s Fatal BART Train Stabbing Walked Away From Hospital: Police

Posted 3:10 PM, November 21, 2019, by
Jermaine Brim is seen in a booking photo released Nov. 20, 2019, by the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department.

Jermaine Brim is seen in a booking photo released Nov. 20, 2019, by the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department.

Authorities say a man charged Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a good Samaritan on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train walked away from a hospital but was not necessarily a threat to others.

Bay Area Rapid Transit interim Police Chief Ed Alvarez said Wednesday that a barefoot Jermaine Brim walked away from San Leandro Hospital, which listed him in its records as a “missing person at risk” before he allegedly fatally stabbed 49-year-old Oliver Williams on a train Tuesday.

Alvarez didn’t say when Brim left the hospital.

BART spokesman Christopher Filippi says a person can be listed as “at risk” because they were the victim of a crime, need medical attention, have no history of running away or are mentally impaired.

Police say Williams tried to stop Brim from stealing another passenger’s shoes.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.