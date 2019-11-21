Nearly 100,000 Pounds of Prepackaged Salads Recalled Amid Fears of E. Coli Contamination: USDA

New Jersey-based Missa Bay has recalled over 97,000 pounds of salad products because of possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The salads all contain meat or poultry products, but it is the lettuce ingredient that is possibly contaminated with the bacteria, according to a statement on USDA’s website.

The recall includes Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad, which was being investigated in Maryland as a potential source of a recent E. coli outbreak.

Lettuce from an unopened package of the product tested positive for E. Coli O157:H7, health officials confirmed.

The recalled products were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

They have an establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were produced between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, 2019.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

Notably, the packages were not sold in six of the eight states involved the nationwide outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections that sickened 17 people between the ages of 3 and 72. This includes California, where two people recently fell ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maryland and Wisconsin — where the products were sold — have a total of eight sicknesses linked to the outbreak. The other states are Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Washington.

Seven people were hospitalized, including two who developed kidney failure, according to the CDC. The Ready Pac salad was collected from someone who fell in Maryland.

The source for the illness in six of the states, however, remains a mystery.

Symptoms of STEC O157:H7 include diarrhea, which is often bloody, and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but the bacteria can sometimes lead to more serious infections. Antibiotics are generally not recommended to treat the illness, USDA stressed.

The agency is concerned that some consumers may still have the prepackaged salads in their refrigerators even through the product is about three weeks past the expiration dates. Those salads should be tossed or returned to the store of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-800-800-7822.