Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Indicted on Fraud, Breach of Trust and Bribery

Posted 8:35 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48AM, November 21, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at his Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv on election night early on April 9, 2019. (Credit: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel’s attorney general on Thursday formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases, throwing the country’s paralyzed political system into further disarray and threatening the long-time leader’s grip on power.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit charged Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three different scandals. It is the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has been charged with a crime. Mandelblit was set to issue a formal statement later Thursday.

Allegations against Netanyahu include suspicions he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favors with a newspaper publisher and used his influence to help a wealthy telecom magnate in exchange for favorable coverage on a popular news site.

The indictment does not require Netanyahu to resign but is expected to raise pressure on him to step down.

Netanyahu has called the allegations part of a witch hunt, lashing out against the media, police, prosecutors and the justice system.

Netanyahu was scheduled to issue a statement later Thursday.

