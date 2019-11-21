× Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Train in Industry

A person died after being struck by a commuter train in Industry late Thursday, officials said.

The collision took place about 8:15 p.m. along the 13200 block of Amar Road, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Armando Martinez said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, officials said. No description was available.

Following the collision, the train returned to the Baldwin Park Station, where it held as the investigation unfolded, authorities said.

The tracks between El Monte and Baldwin Park were shut down as a result, prompting the cancellations and delays of several routes, according to Metrolink. Riders were offered vouchers for alternative transit.

No further details were available.

Update: SB Line 330 to San Bernardino-Downtown is stopped at Baldwin Park due striking a person on the tracks. Tracks are closed between El Monte and Baldwin Park. Updates to follow. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) November 22, 2019

SB Line Update: Today's passengers between Union Station and San Bernardino Depot, off train 334, can redeem an Uber voucher at https://t.co/9JWyYv1Kyx , for a ride of up to $50. Please visit https://t.co/DEpzZd0Gbq for details & restrictions. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) November 22, 2019

Update: SB Line 332X to San Bernardino-Downtown is on the move operating with a delay of 40 to 45 minutes due to the SB Line 330 incident. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) November 22, 2019