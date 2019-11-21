Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Train in Industry
A person died after being struck by a commuter train in Industry late Thursday, officials said.
The collision took place about 8:15 p.m. along the 13200 block of Amar Road, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Armando Martinez said.
The pedestrian died at the scene, officials said. No description was available.
Following the collision, the train returned to the Baldwin Park Station, where it held as the investigation unfolded, authorities said.
The tracks between El Monte and Baldwin Park were shut down as a result, prompting the cancellations and delays of several routes, according to Metrolink. Riders were offered vouchers for alternative transit.
No further details were available.
34.060040 -117.985374