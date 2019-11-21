× Pedestrian Severely Injured in L.A. Pico-Union Area

A pedestrian was struck and severely injured in a hit-and-run in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood on Thursday night, officials said.

The collision was reported about 10:45 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Alvarado Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Felipe Gonzalez said.

An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available, nor was a description of the involved vehicle.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.