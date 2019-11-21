Plane Safely Returns to LAX After Experiencing Mechanical Problem Shortly After Takeoff

An official says a Philippine Airlines jet returned to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff because of a mechanical problem.

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says Flight 113 departed at 11:15 a.m. Thursday for Manila and landed again around noon.

Montgomery says the pilot of the Boeing 777-300 reported a “mechanical issue.” He didn’t have additional details.

A call and email seeking information from the airline were not immediately returned.

Montgomery says the passengers will be put on another flight.

