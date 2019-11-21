Plane Safely Returns to LAX After Experiencing Mechanical Problem Shortly After Takeoff

An official says a Philippine Airlines jet returned to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff because of a mechanical problem.

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says Flight 113 departed at 11:15 a.m. Thursday for Manila and landed again around noon.

Montgomery says the pilot of the Boeing 777-300 reported a “mechanical issue.” He didn’t have additional details.

A call and email seeking information from the airline were not immediately returned.

Montgomery says the passengers will be put on another flight.

Delta Airlines for Philippines here at LAX!!! Happy they landed safely after this!!! pic.twitter.com/jjvNkWsMgZ — Victoria Atkins (@toriatkins) November 21, 2019

First #PhilippinesAirlines passengers coming off the plane, after an engine fire at takeoff. pic.twitter.com/2hjHEiQIAe — Kieran (@ItsKieranTime) November 21, 2019