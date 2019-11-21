Student Arrested After ‘Destructive Device’ Explodes at Junior High School in Victorville: Police

Posted 1:54 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, November 21, 2019
A Google Maps image of Hook Junior High School in Victorville.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly lightning an explosive device at Hook Junior High School in Victorville on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Deputies responded to a report of an explosion on the campus, located at 15000 Hook Blvd., just after 1:20 p.m., a news release from the Victorville Police Department stated.

They quickly learned that an M-80 had been lit and dropped in a trash can, causing an explosion that made a loud noise and sent trash flying into the air, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video and a witness identified a student as the suspect, the release read. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device and booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.

An M-80 is categorized as an illegal explosive device, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. They are more commonly used during fireworks season.

Risks from an M-80 include injuries to the fingers, hands and eyes, ATF’s website states.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s incident is asked to call Deputy H. Miranda 760- 241-2911 or San Bernardino sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing 1-800-782-7463 or visiting www.wetip.com.

