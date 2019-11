Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travel expert and author Patricia Schultz joined us live to tell us about her new photo driven edition of her world’s #1 bestselling travel book “1,000 PLACES TO SEE BEFORE YOU DIE: The World as You’ve Never Seen It Before” Patricia’s inspirational book, a visual journey of the best the world has to offer, makes you want to pack your bags and go! The book is available on Amazon.

For more information on Patricia, you can also visit Artisan Book online or follow Patricia on Facebook.