Weapon Used in Saugus High Attack Described as 'Ghost Gun' by L.A. Sheriff

The gun used in last week’s shooting at Saugus High School was assembled from parts, a so-called ghost gun without a registration number, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed Thursday.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are trying to determine who built the .45-caliber handgun, a 1911-model pistol. The weapon included a partially built receiver, meaning it did not contain a serial number.

Police and witnesses say 16-year-old Nathan Berhow came to school the morning of Nov. 14, removed the handgun from his backpack and opened fire in the Santa Clarita high school quad. Five students were shot, two of whom later died, before Berhow turned the weapon on himself. He died from his injury a day later.

Investigators say it’s unclear who assembled the kit gun, but they are examining Berhow’s electronic communications in an effort to find answers, officials said. The teen’s late father owned an arsenal of weapons, and when law enforcement searched the boy’s home last week, a cache of guns — many of which were unregistered — was seized.

