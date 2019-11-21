World Children’s Day With Unicef USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World Children’s Day is an annual global moment “for children, by children” — to advocate and raise funds and awareness on the most pressing issues facing children. The world will come together on November 20 to help build a world where every child is in school, safe from harm and can fulfill their potential.

To celebrate, monuments around the world will be going blue, including Petra in Jordan, the Empire State Building and more. This year’s global celebration showcases how children and young people are raising their voices on issues that matter to them. You can show your World Children’s Day spirit by wearing blue and tagging #WorldChildrensDay and @UNICEFUSA on social, taking an advocacy action or donating to UNICEF, through their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 20, 2019.