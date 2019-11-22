2 Men Shot in Long Beach

Two men were shot in Long Beach on Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Santa Fe Street, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Arnantza Chavarria said.

Both victim were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, she said.

Gang investigators took charge of the investigation.

No further details were available.

The violence came on the heels of another shooting in Long Beach that left five people wounded on Thursday night.

Police said it appeared an attacker opened fire randomly about 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of 10th Street, about 4 miles to the southeast. Three men and two women were treated for gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. All were expected so survive.

The shooter in the 10th Street attack was believed to have been driving a gray minivan, police said.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.