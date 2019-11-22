2 Wounded in Vermont Knolls Shooting

The 800 block of West 84th Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Friday afternoon left two people injured, police said.

The gunfire took place about 4:50 p.m. in the 800 block of West 84th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

The conditions of the two victims was not immediately clear, nor were there ages or genders.

Police were seeking two to three male suspects in connection with the attack.

No further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

