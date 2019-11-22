5 Injured in Crash at Major Intersection in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A violent crash at a busy thoroughfare in Koreatown left five people injured early Friday, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department first reported the incident at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Western Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

At least two vehicles were involved, according to the Fire Department. Crews had to extricate the cars' occupants from the wreckage before they could be taken to the hospital, the agency said

Two people were in critical condition, two in serious condition and one in fair condition, the Fire Department said.

Authorities said motorists should expect additional congestion in the area.