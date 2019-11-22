5 Injured in Late-Night Shooting in Long Beach; Perpetrator Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooter fled after opening fire and injuring five people "randomly outside" in Long Beach, officials said Friday.

Officers responded to the incident in the 1100 block of 10th Street at around 10 p.m. Thursday, Long Beach police Lt. Byron Blair said.

Police arrived to find four people—two women and two men—with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, Blair told KTLA. They were all taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the lieutenant.

The officers then learned about a fifth shooting victim, a man, who took himself to the hospital after suffering injuries that were also not life-threatening, Blair said.

Video from the scene shows officers investigating the scene at what appears to be an alley.

The shooter was described as a black man last seen driving a gray minivan, according to police.

The motive is unclear, but Blair said the victims were randomly outside and that gang detectives are investigating the case.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.