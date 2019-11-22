Animal Advocates Settle Lawsuit Against Owners of Santa Anita Park Over Horse Death Protests

Self-described horse-and animal-rights advocates who sued the owners of Santa Anita Park, alleging their constitutional rights were violated when guards prevented most of them from protesting horse deaths at the facility, reached a settlement of their case.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs filed court papers Tuesday with Los Angeles Superior Court Richard Fruin stating that the case they filed against Stronach Group on May 30 was resolved. No terms were divulged.

According to the suit, eight of the plaintiffs attempted to demonstrate and pass out leaflets in the parking lot and public walkways outside the track March 3 but were prevented from doing so and some of their members were battered and imprisoned by track security guards.

The suit sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.