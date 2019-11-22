Business Owner Made Criminal Threats, Brandished Gun Over Negative Yelp Review: Indio Police

A business owner was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats against someone who left him a negative review on Yelp, authorities said Friday.

Roy Becerra, 26, was taken into custody around 12:45 p.m. Thursday after officers responded to a report of someone making threats and brandishing of a firearm near Indio High School, Indio police said in a news release.

Becerra was targeting the victim over something he and she wrote on his business’ Yelp page, investigators said.

Officials did not name Becerra’s company, and they did not say whether the victim was connected to the high school.

Becerra was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun, which police say he wasn’t allowed to have. A search of his home also turned up a loaded .357 Magnum handgun, detectives said.

Booking records show Becerra is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating his probation.

The suspect was being held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the inmate records.