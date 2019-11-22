Convicted Child Molester Jerry Sandusky Expected to Be Resentenced in Pennsylvania on Friday

Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky is expected to appear in Pennsylvania court Friday to be resentenced.

The former Penn State assistant football coach’s initial sentence of at least 30 years in prison was overturned in February by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which found that mandatory minimum sentences were illegally imposed. Sandusky’s request for a new trial was denied.

It’s unclear whether the 75-year-old’s sentence will change much.

Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 in a saga that gripped Penn State and the country. The scandal ultimately led to the ouster of head football coach Joe Paterno and the university’s president.