Early Morning Crash in Irvine Kills One and Injures Another, Commuters Should Seek Alternate Routes

A single-vehicle crash on Harvard Avenue in Irvine killed one person and sent another to the hospital, Irvine police said Friday.

At about 1:45 a.m., police and the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a crash on Harvard Avenue between Michelson Drive and University Drive. When officials arrived, they found a vehicle smoldering from what appeared to be a fire as a result of the crash.

Officials did not provide additional information about the victims or what caused the crash at this time. Police ask commuters to find alternate routes until the roadway is reopened.

Harvard between Michelson and University is closed in both directions due to a traffic collision. Please use alternate routes until the roadway is reopened. An update will be sent at that time. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/fYdAnOucv3 — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) November 22, 2019