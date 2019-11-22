Ex-OC Girls Softball Coach Sentenced to 170 Years for Molesting 3 Girls

A former girls softball coach was sentenced to 170 years to life in prison for molesting three girls at his Laguna Niguel home, authorities said Friday.

Glen Thomas Kauffman, 55, of Laguna Niguel, was found guilty of six felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 and three felony counts of sexual penetration of a minor 10-years-old or younger in October, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office reported.

The molestations occurred between August 2014 and August 2017 at Kauffman’s home.

“This predator used his position of trust to prey on these very young and vulnerable children,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a news release. “Thankfully, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars instead of victimizing innocent children.

Along with coaching girls softball, Kauffman also served on the board of directors for the UC Irvine Alumni Association.

