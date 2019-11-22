Fontana Organization Dedicated to Helping Veterans Facing Eviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For seven years, Heroes Warehouse in Fontana has been serving formerly homeless military veterans by providing them and their families with free home furnishings.

But following the sale of the property their warehouse sits on, the organization has found itself in need of a helping hand. They need to relocate by January, but are struggling with the expense of the move.

The group was named Nonprofit of the Year by the State Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, in 2017.

More information in Heroes Warehouse is available online.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 22, 2019.