How to Navigate Homeowner’s Associations, Price Reductions and What It Takes to Be a Positron: Shelton Wilder’s Journey From North Carolina to LA Real Estate | Home Made

From a small town outside Charlotte, North Carolina to LA’s west side, Shelton Wilder has been a success in the world of high fashion, luxury lifestyle management and she even made an appearance on Shark Tank with an invention! But now, Shelton has set her sights on real estate and is making her mark. In this episode we talked about what you need to know before you buy into a homeowner’s association, if it’s better to sell a home as-is or spend money fixing it up before it goes on the market, how to navigate price reductions if you are looking to buy, and why she says you need to be a positron.

