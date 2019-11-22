How to Navigate Homeowner’s Associations, Price Reductions and What It Takes to Be a Positron: Shelton Wilder’s Journey From North Carolina to LA Real Estate | Home Made

Posted 5:25 AM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23AM, November 22, 2019

From a small town outside Charlotte, North Carolina to LA’s west side, Shelton Wilder has been a success in the world of high fashion, luxury lifestyle management and she even made an appearance on Shark Tank with an invention! But now, Shelton has set her sights on real estate and is making her mark. In this episode we talked about what you need to know before you buy into a homeowner’s association, if it’s better to sell a home as-is or spend money fixing it up before it goes on the market, how to navigate price reductions if you are looking to buy, and why she says you need to be a positron.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Home Made with Kirk Hawkins”via Apple PodcastsRSS
Kirk on OnlineTwitter | Instagram | GetKirk.com
About the Podcast“Home Made with Kirk Hawkins”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined | Rich On Tech | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.