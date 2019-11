Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the L.A. Auto Show, which opens to the public Friday, November 22, 2019.

Gayle’s guide at the L.A. Auto Show was Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of the publication AUTOTRADER, which has produced important reviews of many of the new and electric vehicles visitors will see at the L.A. Auto Show.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com