LAPD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Woman With Down Syndrome

Posted 5:18 PM, November 22, 2019, by

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman with Down syndrome who was reported missing by her family.

Noc Dinh missing woman

Noc Dinh, 41, is seen in a photo released by LAPD on Nov. 22, 2019.

Noc Dinh, 41, was seen by her family around 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the 800 block of N. Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. She was possibly last seen on Bus Line 45 in Chinatown, according to police.

Dinh’s family is concerned as she has limited speech and may need medical attention, police said.

Dinh is described as Asian, with black hair and black eyes.

She stands about 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark blue pants.

Anyone with  information regarding the whereabouts of Noc Dinh area asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, Det. Merrill at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.