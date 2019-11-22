LAPD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Woman With Down Syndrome

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman with Down syndrome who was reported missing by her family.

Noc Dinh, 41, was seen by her family around 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the 800 block of N. Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. She was possibly last seen on Bus Line 45 in Chinatown, according to police.

Dinh’s family is concerned as she has limited speech and may need medical attention, police said.

Dinh is described as Asian, with black hair and black eyes.

She stands about 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Noc Dinh area asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, Det. Merrill at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.