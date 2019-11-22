Nobody Hurt After Metrolink Train Crashes Into RV in Santa Fe Springs, Igniting Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nobody was hurt after a Los Angeles-bound Metrolink train crashed into an RV in Santa Fe Springs, igniting a fire and shutting down the tracks between Buena Park and Norwalk early Friday, officials said.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans and Marquardt avenues, Sky5 video showed.

The 681 train on the Orange County Line was traveling to L.A. when it struck an RV on the tracks, according to Metrolink. It's unclear why the RV was on the tracks.

Video showed the vehicle fully involved in flames as passengers exited the train.

Nobody suffered any injuries, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. The fire was mostly contained by 6:10 a.m.

The incident has shut down the tracks between the Buena Park and Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs stations, said Metrolink, which is releasing the latest information for riders through Twitter.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.

Tracks are still closed between Buena Park-Norwalk, expect extensive delays of at least 2 hours — Metrolink (@Metrolink) November 22, 2019

Passengers of trains 681, 601, 603, 701 and 700 with valid fare can receive reimbursement up to $50, for use of alternative transit (taxi, Uber, Lyft, etc.). Please visit https://t.co/fOFCi4Ufyl for details. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) November 22, 2019