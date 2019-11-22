Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Hit by Car in Pico-Union; Hit-and-Run Driver Sought

Los Angeles police on Friday released surveillance video showing a car suspected in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian critically injured in the Pico-Union area the previous night.

The victim was struck while walking northbound in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Alvarado Street about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The pedestrian was transported a hospital in critical condition, according to LAPD Sgt. Mike Zaboski.

Investigators described the incident as a felony hit-and-run.

Police believe the car involved is a white Tesla, possibly a Model 6. It may have significant damage, Zaboski said.

LAPD released surveillance video and a still image of the car sought in connection with the incident.

A description of the driver has not been provided; no further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Philips contributed to this story.