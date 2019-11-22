Police: Man Found Shot to Death After Witnesses Say They Heard Arguing Followed By Gunshots in Santa Ana

A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Santa Ana, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

At 2:29 a.m., officers were called to a shooting call on the 2800 block of North Bristol Street, Sgt. Gutierrez confirmed. When they arrived they found a male in his 20s, shot to death.

Witnesses told police that they heard an argument between two people when gunshots rang out, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Officers are still searching for the suspect as well as the victim’s car.

No further information was given and investigators are workin to get out a description of the victim’s vehicle.

