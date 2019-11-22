Woman Arrested After Man’s Body Was Found in La Quinta Home: Police

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder Friday morning after a man’s body was found in a La Quinta home, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies found the victim’s body after responding to a report of a dead person at 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 43000 block of East Parkway Esplanade, where they found a man’s body inside a residence, officials said.

Cristina Canimo, a 32-year-old Palm Desert resident, was taken into custody the next day, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Detectives have not disclosed how the victim was killed. Officials said they’re withholding his name until next of kin could be notified.

Canimo is being held at the Indio Jail with bail set at $1 million, according to county inmate records.

Anyone with information or video involving this incident can contact Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 760-393-3529 or 951-955-2777.