Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Award 2019 With Lexy Lebsack

Posted 11:04 AM, November 22, 2019
Senior editor for Refinery29 Lexy Lebsack joined us live with a selection of some of her favorite Beauty Innovator award winners.

Refinery29's fifth annual Beauty Innovators awards are a celebration of the products, people, and brands shaping the beauty landscape. These aren’t just cool new products. They’re brands that are breaking the rules, saving the planet and waging war again beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.

For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

