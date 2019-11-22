Rich on Tech: The Sneakiest Holiday Shopping Tool Ever

How thieves are using Bluetooth scanning apps to target valuables in your car; my favorite Holiday Shopping tools; Fake Amazon reviews; Ford’s new electric Mustang SUV; a website with details on original streaming programming.
Listeners ask about watching Disney+ on their older smart TV, a free streaming movie service through the library and the best methods for scanning documents to go paperless.
Mentioned:
Google Shopping price tracking
Free streaming service from the library
