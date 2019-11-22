Rich on Tech: The Sneakiest Holiday Shopping Tool Ever

How thieves are using Bluetooth scanning apps to target valuables in your car; my favorite Holiday Shopping tools; Fake Amazon reviews; Ford’s new electric Mustang SUV; a website with details on original streaming programming.

Listeners ask about watching Disney+ on their older smart TV, a free streaming movie service through the library and the best methods for scanning documents to go paperless.

Mentioned:

Bluetooth thieves

ShopSavvy Barcode Scanner

Google Shopping price tracking

Facebook Ad Library

DealNews.com

Slickdeals.net

Fake Amazon Reviews

Streaming Originals Website

Ford Electric Mustang SUV

Free streaming service from the library

