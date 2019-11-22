× San Jose Police Investigating If Man Found With Explosives Is Connected to Bomb Discovered at High School

San Jose police have arrested a man they say had improvised explosive devices at his home and they’re investigating whether he’s connected to a bomb found at a nearby school.

Police say Andrew White was taken into custody at around 2:30 a.m. Friday after an eight-hour standoff. Authorities say they found several devices at his home, prompting the evacuation of neighbors.

White was arrested on a drug warrant and for resisting arrest. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Investigators haven’t determined whether White is connected to a homemade bomb discovered Tuesday morning near a student parking lot at Oak Grove High School.

Nobody was hurt but the school was closed for a day.

White’s home is a few blocks from that school.

39.002426 -94.121044