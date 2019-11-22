Significant Winter Storm on the Menu for Thanksgiving Week in SoCal

(Credit: Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

After a dry, tranquil day Tuesday, a cold, soggy guest will muscle its way into Southern California’s holiday plans late that night.

A deep upper-level trough of low pressure is forecast to develop over the West Coast and bring cold, wet conditions to the region from Wednesday through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The system is carrying sufficient moisture to bring moderate to locally heavy precipitation and, with the cold air aloft, may generate isolated thunderstorms.

“This storm will hit the entire state of California, even Death Valley,” said former Jet Propulsion Laboratory climatologist Bill Patzert.

Winds may gust as high as 50 mph in the mountains, and snow levels could drop as low as 2,000 feet. Significant snow accumulations are expected at resort levels.

