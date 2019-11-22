Student Arrested After Making Online Shooting Threats Against High School in Palmdale: Sheriff

A student at Pete Knight High School in Palmdale was arrested after allegedly making criminal threats against the campus, authorities announced Friday.

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station received a call about 6:30 p.m. Thursday about online shooting threats against the high school located in the 37000 block of 70th Street East, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference.

Deputies were told that the threats followed a fight that happened at the high school earlier in the day, which resulted in several students being detained and suspended, Villanueva said.

“An individual who was involved in the incident made threats on social media and posted a picture of a person holding a firearm,” Villanueva said.

Palmdale deputies launched an investigation and responded to several homes to conduct interviews. Villanueva said parents were cooperative.

“A male juvenile admitted to posting the pictures of the teenager holding a firearm and the bullets,” Villanueva said. “He also admitted to writing threatening quotes and posting additional threats online.”

The student was arrested for criminal threats and booked into Sylmar Juvenile Hall.

Villanueva said there have been a series of threats made against local schools since the deadly shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Nov. 14 and said deputies have “acted on all of them.”

On Friday, Villanueva said a 13-year-old boy was arrested after being accused of threatening to shoot students and staff at a charter middle school in Willowbrook.