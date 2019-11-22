Student Arrested in South L.A. School Shooting Threat Had AR-15, Ammo, List of Intended Victims: LASD

A student accused of threatening to shoot classmates and staff at a school in South L.A. has been arrested after being found to have an AR-15 rifle and ammunition, authorities said Friday.
Deputies initiated the investigation after receiving a call of the alleged threat, according to Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami. They served a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of the rifle, ammunition, a drawing of the school layout as well as a list of intended victims, he said.
Authorities have not identified the student, nor have they said which school the threat was against.
More details are expected to be released about the arrest at a news conference set for 11:30 a.m., the department said. Murakami and Sheriff Alex Villanueva are among those slated to speak.
The arrest was announced eight days after a deadly shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.
In that incident, authorities say a student shot and killed two classmates and wounded three others before fatally shooting himself on his 16th birthday.
The weapon used in that shooting was described by Villanueva as a “ghost gun,” an untraceable and unregistered firearm made from gun parts, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Murakami later clarified that a tweet he sent shortly after announcing the school threats case regarding the arrest of a suspect with a “ghost rifle” was not related to the first incident.
