Student Arrested in South L.A. School Shooting Threat Had AR-15, Ammo, List of Intended Victims: LASD

A student accused of threatening to shoot classmates and staff at a school in South L.A. has been arrested after being found to have an AR-15 rifle and ammunition, authorities said Friday.

Deputies initiated the investigation after receiving a call of the alleged threat, according to Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami. They served a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of the rifle, ammunition, a drawing of the school layout as well as a list of intended victims, he said.

Authorities have not identified the student, nor have they said which school the threat was against.

LASD Century station deputies responded to a call of a student who threatened to shoot other students and staff. The investigation resulted in a search warrant-the seizure of an AR15 rifle, ammunition, list of intended victims and a drawing of the school layout. Great job by Deps — Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) November 22, 2019

More details are expected to be released about the arrest at a news conference set for 11:30 a.m., the department said. Murakami and Sheriff Alex Villanueva are among those slated to speak.

The arrest was announced eight days after a deadly shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

In that incident, authorities say a student shot and killed two classmates and wounded three others before fatally shooting himself on his 16th birthday.

The weapon used in that shooting was described by Villanueva as a “ghost gun,” an untraceable and unregistered firearm made from gun parts, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Murakami later clarified that a tweet he sent shortly after announcing the school threats case regarding the arrest of a suspect with a “ghost rifle” was not related to the first incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.