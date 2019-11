Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Photographer Gary Reyes is retiring after working for KTLA 5 News for 33 years. While on his final assignment with Eric Spillman on Friday, he received a special sendoff with some help from the USC Trojan Marching Band.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 22, 2019.

Saying goodbye to longtime @KTLAMorningNews photographer Gary Reyes. He’s retiring after 33 years. pic.twitter.com/HkuHZLzusg — eric spillman (@ericspillman) November 22, 2019