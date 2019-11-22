USC vs. UCLA: What the Fans Have to Say About the Rivalry

USC and UCLA will meet for the 89th time this Saturday at the Coliseum. This football rivalry, known as the “Crosstown Rivalry” or “Battle for LA”, is among the more unusual within collegiate sports dating back to 1929. The campuses are only 12 miles apart and are located in Los Angeles. Both schools compete for the Victory Bell, which is painted either red or blue depending on the outcome of the game.The game has had Rose Bowl, conference or division championships on the line. Before the Pac-10 expanded to the Pac-12 in 2011, the Rose Bowl and conference championship were on the line for both teams 20 times and at least for one team 37 times. Following conference expansion and the creation of the football divisions with UCLA and USC being in the South Division, the division title and a berth in the Pac-12 Championship game has been on the line for at least one team twice. As of the 2018 season, USC leads the all-time series with 47-32-7 (USC forfeited two wins due to NCAA sanctions).
USC and UCLA fans, alums, students and college football fans from all over will watch the Trojans and Bruins duke it out on the football field for the king of college football in L.A. However, the rivalry means more than just a football game and bragging rights for individuals tied to the schools, and who just love watching a good rivalry on the football field. It also has social implications within Southern California.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.