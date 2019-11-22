Video: Man Sought in Rancho Cucamonga Bank Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives are seeking a man who robbed a Rancho Cucamonga bank on Thursday afternoon.

The crime took place about 2:15 p.m. at a Chase bank branch at 8730 19th Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"After waiting in line, the male subject approached the bank teller and passed a note demanding money, saying he was armed with a gun," sheriff's officials said in a written statement. "The bank teller complied, and the male suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. No guns were seen during the robbery."

The robber was last seen getting into a dark-colored sedan, which then drove out of the parking lot.

He was described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old, with a beard, wearing a blue jeans, a white long-sleeve shirt, a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the bandit was asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at ​909-477-2800​. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.