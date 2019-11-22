Video: Man Sought in Rancho Cucamonga Bank Robbery

Posted 7:57 PM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00PM, November 22, 2019
Data pix.

Detectives are seeking a man who robbed a Rancho Cucamonga bank on Thursday afternoon.

The crime took place about 2:15 p.m. at a Chase bank branch at 8730 19th Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Police are seeking the man pictured in this surveillance video in connection with the robbery of a Chase bank in Rancho Cucamonga on Nov. 1, 2019. (Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

Police are seeking the man pictured in this surveillance video in connection with the robbery of a Chase bank in Rancho Cucamonga on Nov. 1, 2019. (Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

"After waiting in line, the male subject approached the bank teller and passed a note demanding money, saying he was armed with a gun," sheriff's officials said in a written statement. "The bank teller complied, and the male suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. No guns were seen during the robbery."

The robber was last seen getting into a dark-colored sedan, which then drove out of the parking lot.

He was described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old, with a beard, wearing a blue jeans, a white long-sleeve shirt, a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the bandit was asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at ​909-477-2800​. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.