× 4 Injured After Man Fires at Crowd During Fight at Downtown L.A. Party

Four people were injured after a man fired at a crowd outside a downtown Los Angeles party early Saturday morning, authorities said.

A party taking place at 833 S. Spring Street ended with a large crowd gathered outside when a fight broke out at around midnight, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Kristen Krikke said.

A man then fired a dozen shots into the crowd, wounding four people, according to Krikke. Three were struck by bullets and the fourth was hit by a bullet fragment.

The condition of the victims was unknown Saturday morning.

The shooter was only described as a man believed to be in his 20s.

It’s unclear if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.