Climate Change Protestors Storm Field at Harvard-Yale Game

Posted 2:03 PM, November 23, 2019, by
Protestors stormed the field at halftime of the Harvard and Yale football game in New Haven, Connecticut on Nov. 23, 2019. (Credit: CNN)

Protestors stormed the field at halftime of the Harvard and Yale football game in New Haven, Connecticut on Nov. 23, 2019. (Credit: CNN)

At halftime of “The Game” between Harvard and Yale, hundreds of students, alumni and faculty from both schools took the field to protest climate change, demanding that the universities divest from fossil fuels.

Harvard led Yale at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., 15-3, but the contest took a backseat during a 48-minute delay.

One sign read: “Nobody Wins: Yale & Harvard are complicit in climate injustice.”

A tweet from Divest Harvard, a group that advocates for the prestigious Ivy League university to divest its endowment holdings in the fossil fuel industry, said, “demand DIVESTMENT from fossil fuels & cancel holdings in Puerto Rico debt.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.