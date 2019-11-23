× Climate Change Protestors Storm Field at Harvard-Yale Game

At halftime of “The Game” between Harvard and Yale, hundreds of students, alumni and faculty from both schools took the field to protest climate change, demanding that the universities divest from fossil fuels.

Harvard led Yale at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., 15-3, but the contest took a backseat during a 48-minute delay.

One sign read: “Nobody Wins: Yale & Harvard are complicit in climate injustice.”

A tweet from Divest Harvard, a group that advocates for the prestigious Ivy League university to divest its endowment holdings in the fossil fuel industry, said, “demand DIVESTMENT from fossil fuels & cancel holdings in Puerto Rico debt.”

