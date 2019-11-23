Community Rallies Around L.A. Firefighter Battling ALS

Posted 10:34 PM, November 23, 2019, by
Data pix.

Community members and fellow firefighters from throughout Southern California turned up in Redondo Beach Saturday to help raise funds for a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter Eric Stevens as he fights for his life following recent diagnosis with ALS.

Stevens has turned is attention to spreading awareness about the incurable illness, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

A fund established online to collect donations for Stevens' treatment had raised more than $677,000 as of Saturday.

