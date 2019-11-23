× Deputy Uses Narcan to Revive Overdose Patient in Moorpark

A Ventura County sheriff’s deputy used Narcan to revive a man suffering from an opioid overdose in Moorpark Thursday for the first time since the department began equipping personnel with the anti-overdose medication three months ago, authorities said.

The rescue took place shortly before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Grimes Canyon Road, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. William Hutton.

A deputy was the first to arrive at the scene of a call reporting a 35-year-old man who was not breathing, officials said.

“He determined the victim was suffering from an opioid overdose and immediately administered Naloxone (Narcan),” Hutton said in a written statement. “Moments later, the victim began breathing on his own and he was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office began equipping each patrol vehicle with Naloxone kits in August. The medication, which helps reverse the effects of opioid overdose, is administered in the form of a nasal spray.

Naloxone kits are also available to the public through Ventura County Behavioral Health. For information is available online.