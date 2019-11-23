How to Roast the Perfect Turkey With ‘America’s Test Kitchen’ Co-Host Julia Davison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julia Davison, co-host of "America's Test Kitchen," calls Thanksgiving the Super Bowl of food, and Jessica agrees.

Turkey, the traditional centerpiece of a Thanksgiving feast, is often intimidating for a number of reasons: it's big, it can be expensive, and it can be the recipient of judgement from guests if it's not cooked just right.

Also, it's not easy to cook a juicy turkey in a short amount of time.

Julia's "easier roast turkey" recipe offers just that. You'll get a few "wows" at the table with the picture-perfect final product, Jessica said.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 47.

Julia Davison's Easier Roast Turkey

Serves 10 to 12

Note that this recipe requires refrigerating the seasoned bird for 24 to 48 hours. This recipe was developed and tested using Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt. If you have Morton Kosher Salt, which is denser than Diamond Crystal, reduce the salt in step 1 to 3 tablespoons and rub 1 tablespoon of the salt mixture into each breast, 1 1/2 teaspoons into each leg, and the remainder into the cavity. If using a self-basting turkey (such as a frozen Butterball) or a kosher turkey, do not apply the salt-mixture to the bird. The success of this recipe is dependent on saturating the baking stone and roasting pan with heat.

Ingredients

Kosher salt and pepper

4 teaspoons sugar

1 (12- to 14-pound) turkey

2 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon baking powder

Instructions